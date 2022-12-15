PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving some late-night bites will soon be able to satisfy their hunger with some special Doritos-inspired dishes in Las Vegas.

As part of the experience, “Doritos will answer fans’ after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.”

Doritos says that the “Doritos After Dark” items will be available to those in Las Vegas from 4 p.m. until late into the night December 16-21.

Among the items available, Doritos said the menu will include:

Doritos® Flamin’ Hot® Cool Ranch® Corn Puppies: The afterparty starts as soon as these Corn Puppies arrive. Crunchy Korean corn dog-inspired triangles filled with gooey cheese and beef hot dogs beg for a double dunk in ranch sauce and crushed Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch crunchers. Once you bite in, everything else just melts away.

Doritos® Nacho Average Nachos: Start with the essentials of queso, guac, and salsa, and then choose your own flavor adventure. Take your pick of ground beef or chopped chicken and pair with Doritos® Flamin’ Hot® Cool Ranch® Flavored Tortilla Chips or Doritos®️ Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips to reach nacho nirvana.

Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites: You’ve had fried chicken. But not like this. These crispy chicken bites are inspired by Japanese fried chicken with light breading for a soft, snackable crunch with taste bud-tingling flavor. Sprinkle with crushed Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips for a final touch of flavor.

Doritos® Cool Ranch® Loaded Pita: Late-night hunger is no joke. A chicken kabob-inspired sandwich pairs tender roasted chicken with smooth yogurt sauce for a meal that’s fresh and filling. Take it to ANOTHER LEVEL® by adding Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips for crunch in the clutch.

Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Sammie: A banh mi-inspired sandwich that packs a late-night punch with perfectly seasoned beef, Asian slaw, sriracha aioli, and fresh cilantro. Grab that delivery and dress it up with delicious Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips. Triangle vibes incoming.

To place a “Doritos After Dark” order, the company says diners can go to www.DoritosAfterDark.com or order through food delivery partners like Popchew, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.

