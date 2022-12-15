NFL preparing Las Vegas businesses ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Super Bowl LVIII will be in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium before you know it and with all those people coming to town it creates a unique opportunity for local and diverse business owners.

“It is critically important they come in ready to work. This is not a golden ticket to meet an NFL vendor and get a job,” said BJ Waymer, a lead employee with the NFL’s Business Connect program.

With the 2024 Super Bowl coming to Vegas businesses will need to bring their A-game if they want to get a contract with the NFL. Luckily, Business Connect will help get them ready with a series of workshops.

“We’ll work with them on understanding how to present on social media, and how to answer an RFP. How to write an effective capacity statement,” Waymer added.

It’s a competitive process. Waymer says they expect 800 to 900 applications but will only accept about 200. Businesses can come from lots of different fields including security, catering and transportation.

Business requirements:

Have an established Las Vegas office before June 2020

Have to be a direct source of goods

Must be at least 51% minority which includes women, LGBTQ+, disability or veteran-owned

“When we look at the business we want to make sure our vendors reflect our fan base and reflect the cities and it’s important it touches everyone,” she added.

“I think a lot of diverse businesses do amazing work and sometimes it’s difficult to find the avenue to highlight them and get in front of the right people,” said Michael Crome, the Raiders’ chief financial officer.

Crome says highlighting local businesses is one of the organization’s priorities and says it will continue long after the Super Bowl is over.

“One of the biggest commitments the raiders can make is to take the database to use with Raiders and share with F1 and Final Four. As we see large events we want to provide the guide to companies that have been vetted and you can use them and we’ll stand behind them,” Crome explained. “It’s just a greater opportunity for us to give back in the way the community has given to us,” the Raiders’ financial chief added.

For any business that’s interested in applying be warned that it is a long and tedious process but it’s important that you go through it carefully. The application will be open until after the 2023 Super Bowl.

