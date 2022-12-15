Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Board of Pardons will consider a measure commuting all death sentences in the state.

The measure is noted in an agenda for a Board of Pardons meeting next week. The agenda said the board will discuss whether to commute all sentences for those who have been given the death penalty to life without parole instead.

Outgoing Governor Steve Sisolak serves as chairman of the Board of Pardons. A spokesperson for his office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Death Penalty Information Center, 65 offenders are currently on death row in Nevada. The state’s last execution was in 2006.

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature considered a bill to abolish the death penalty in the state. The bill ultimately failed; at the time, progressive groups said Gov. Sisolak “failed” Nevadans by not moving forward with the bill.

The Board of Pardons is set to meet Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. to discuss the measure.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.