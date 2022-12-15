Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced compensation for a man who was wrongfully incarcerated.

Luqris Thompson was awarded $351,390.40 for time he spent in prison dating back to 2007.

In April of that year, two men, neither of whom were known to Thompson, committed a robbery in the parking lot of a Las Vegas condominium where he resided.

Thompson was subsequently arrested and convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, robbery, first degree kidnapping and attempted grand larceny auto, even though no physical evidence linked him to the crime.

He was sentenced to 9 to 23 years in prison before one of the actual perpetrators contacted Thompson’s stepfather in 2012 to tell him he was innocent.

Upon further investigation, both of actual perpetrators confessed to the crime in sworn statements, exonerating Thompson.

