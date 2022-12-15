MGM Resorts accepting applications for pool positions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is getting a jump on pool season by opening online applications for the 2023 season.

According to a news release, the company is looking to fill “several hundred positions” at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts says the open positions include lifeguards, pool attendants and food & beverage staff.

Interested candidates are encouraged to register online and submit an application in order to receive event notifications and interview updates, according to the release.

MGM said the interviews and hiring ecents will start in January.

According to the company, many poolside positions begin in February and run through early November.

The company notes that the positions are available to those ages 16 and older.

For more information, visit: careers.mgmresorts.com/poolseason.

