Man shot roommate in his sleep over broken microwave, Arizona police say

Robert Hoenshell Jr.
Robert Hoenshell Jr.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over a microwave, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, MCSO responded to a home in Golden Valley, in the 3100 block of McConnico Road, around 4 p.m. Police said they were called out for a homicide investigation.

Robert Hoenshell Jr., 73, and Everett Yates, 73, lived in the home. MCSO said Hoenshell reportedly shot Yates, killing him.

According to police, Hoenshell and Yates got into an argument the day before over a damaged microwave. When police interviewed Hoenshell, he reportedly told police he had shot Yates while he was asleep.

Hoenshell is facing a first-degree murder charge, police said. MCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

