Las Vegas teen faces at least 25 charges in connection with October crime spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen is facing at least 25 charges in relation to a string of burglaries and robberies back in October, according to authorities.

Damajha Lofton-Jackson, 17, was arrested Oct. 26 and is being held on $150,000 bond. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of violation of probation, among other charges.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a series of robberies occurred in October at several Walgreens, CVS and Terrible Herbst locations.

According to police, the suspects, one identified as Lofton-Jackson, would enter the businesses while wearing face masks, hoodies and caps, grab a 99-cent item, and would jump the counter when the clerk would open the register.

On Oct. 16, an elderly woman in western Las Vegas was robbed by four Black males who took her car after assaulting her. One of the suspects was identified as Lofton-Jackson.

Police eventually located Lofton-Jackson’s apartment and served a search warrant, finding clothes that he often was seen wearing in surveillance footage from the various businesses he allegedly robbed.

In an interview with police following his arrest, Lofton-Jackson admitted during one of the robberies he stole tobacco but did not inflict any violence on a clerk.

“This is contradicted by surveillance video. Further, Lofton identified [redacted] as the second suspect,” the report stated.

Later, Lofton-Jackson admitted he was part of at least six robberies.

His next court date is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.