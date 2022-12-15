Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing teen last seen Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Lidia Chavez-Flores, 15, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane.

Police advise that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com

