Las Vegas-area NICU babies celebrate first holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area NICU patients got to celebrate their first holiday season Thursday.

Preemies and parents at St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson participated in a holiday party with doctors, nurses and staff. The hospital’s littlest patients got to dress up in their holiday best.

Hospital officials said the party was an opportunity for parents to celebrate the “firsts” in their child’s lives as they spend many of their baby’s “firsts” in the hospital receiving care.

Photographer Angelina Dorogi donated her services to take pictures of the babies at the party.

