Home invasion suspect held victim captive for 8 hours before robbing him, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges for allegedly invading an elderly man’s home and kidnapping him for hours - even showering in the apartment - before running off with the man’s belongings, according to authorities.

Nathan Maynard, 33, is charged with domestic battery, robbery, kidnapping, and burglary while in possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen debit card for the incident which allegedly occurred on Oct. 28.

Maynard appeared in court Wednesday after he was arrested Tuesday. He is being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported the following series of events from their investigations:

At around 1 p.m. Oct. 28, the alleged victim was at his apartment balcony near East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard when he saw a man - later identified as Maynard - exit a car and walk out of view.

He later saw Maynard run towards him, jump onto the balcony while armed with a knife before he said, “Keep your voice down, do what I tell you or I will kill you.”

The victim was ordered to lay down in the bathroom while Maynard searched through the man’s prescription bottles and stealing some Oxycodone.

The victim would peek from the bathroom as Maynard moved through the home, taking the man’s cellphone and making calls from it while looting possessions including clothes, jewelry, identification cards and more.

The man tried to close and lock the bathroom door but Maynard kicked it open, then took a shower while forcing the man to stay in the bathroom before stealing clothes from his bedroom.

At one point, the victim pleaded with Maynard, stating he was having a heart attack and played dead.

Maynard told the man to give him his wristwatch. Some time passed and the man came out of the bathroom to see Maynard had fled from the balcony after barricading the door to the apartment with furniture. The victim went to a neighbor to call for help.

Police searched the apartment and found Maynard’s discarded clothes, some still with security tags on them and an unused condom. Video surveillance from the apartment cameras outside showed Maynard running to the victim’s balcony

On Nov. 2, Maynard was seen at a Las Vegas vape store buying a glass pipe and left behind the victim’s passport, Medicaid card, ministerial ordination card, Social Security card, among other possessions. Employees contacted the police after finding the items.

They were able to identify Maynard after being shown a lineup of suspects, one employee stating, “Because he looks young but old at the same time.”

On Tuesday, police located Maynard living in a homeless camp near West Flamingo Road and West Rochelle Avenue, still wearing the same clothes he was seen wearing at the vape shop.

When interviewed by police, Maynard was hesitant to answer and “did not remember doing anything like that” in regards to the alleged home invasion before talking for several minutes about his drug addiction to heroin and meth.

“After, Nathan made a comment to me that he vaguely remembers... that he should keep his mouth shut and will be sent back to prison for this,” the report reads.

When given the opportunity to apologize to the victim, Maynard did not take it, “just saying that he was sorry.”

Maynard’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted and given the maximum sentence.

