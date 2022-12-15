Forecast Outlook- 12/15/2022

Temperatures remain well below average with no rain in sight for Southern Nevada. The long-range forecast is hinting at 60° weather returning later next week for Christmas.

The thickest cloud cover will be focused south of the Las Vegas Valley as we head into your Thursday night. Overnight low temperatures fall back into the mid to low 30s and upper 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with a forecast high at 51° in Las Vegas. The north breeze will be picking up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The wind will be calm this weekend with some more clouds in the mix on Saturday. Morning lows on Saturday will be below freezing for most areas around Southern Nevada. A Hard Freeze Watch has been issued for Mohave County, Arizona where temperatures will be below freezing for several hours. High temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will feature more sunshine with highs back in the low 50s. The dry weather continues next week with temperatures on the rise. We’re back in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday with the long-range forecast hinting at 60s for Christmas weekend.

