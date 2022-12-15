2 hit, killed by train after exiting car on tracks in Nevada

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:23 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were hit by an approaching train in Winnemucca moments after they emerged from a car that appeared to be stuck on the railroad tracks, police said.

Winnemucca police say patrol officers saw a vehicle that appeared to be high-centered on the railroad tracks at about 2 a.m. Sunday when the guard arms activated and the train rapidly approached with its horn blaring.

An officer instructed the male driver of the car to quickly move away from the car to a safe distance from the tracks, and he complied.

But as the driver walked toward the officer, a man and a woman then “exited the vehicle and walked directly into the path of the oncoming train,” Winnemucca police said.

Both suffered fatal injuries. No names have been released.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation in the rural town along Interstate 80 about 170 miles (273 kilometers) northeast of Reno.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Winnemucca police at 775- 623-6396.

