Woman accused of kidnapping, cutting woman’s face with box cutter at Las Vegas Burger King

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman from North Little Rock, Arkansas, kidnapped another woman inside the bathroom of a Las Vegas Burger King before cutting her face with a box cutter during an argument regarding clients, according to an arrest report.

Mieleena Harris-Brower, 27, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and second-degree kidnapping. She faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report details the following series of events:

On Dec. 2 around 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a Burger King on West Tropicana Avenue and spoke with the manager there. A woman, later identified as Harris-Brower, had walked into the restaurant, asked an employee to give her a towel and then walked into the restroom.

An hour before, a large group of women were seen arguing in the parking lot. At some point, Harris-Brower stepped in front of the door, blocking the exit to the bathroom and would not let the two alleged victims inside leave, the arrest report says.

Harris-Brower took out a box cutter and cut one of the victims in the face, breast and arm, and cut the other victim on the finger. An employee at Burger King knocked on the bathroom door and told Harris-Brower to come out - she later left the scene.

One of the alleged victims - it’s not clear in the arrest report which one of the injured parties it was - was taken to the University Medical Center and refused to speak about the incident to detectives.

Police eventually interviewed one of the victims who told them Harris-Brower was known previously as a “wifey” - slang used in prostitution, but that relationship ended due to allegations the suspect had called law enforcement on the victim.

A search of Harris-Bower’s phone records revealed she had previously called police and that she had an active bench warrant at the time for prostitution.

On Sunday, officers located Harris-Bower inside a local Wal-Mart and took her into custody. In an interview with police, she stated she had known the alleged victim previously and considered them a friend.

“Mieleena stated that she is a working prostitute and that she would share ‘dates’ with [redacted] but did not consider [them] a ‘wife’ because she could not be trusted,” the report states.

Harris-Bower said the victim started the altercation outside the Burger King by slapping her and wielding a knife after throwing clothes at her. Harris-Bower said she ran inside the restaurant to get help before the victim pursued her with a Taser.

In fear, Harris-Bower told police took out her box cutter in self-defense and did not mean to injure the second alleged victim who was cut on the finger.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Dec. 11 and is being held without bond.

