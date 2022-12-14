Universal Studios Hollywood sets opening date for Super Nintendo World

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Guests will soon be able to step into the world of Mario and Luigi as Universal Studios has announced an opening date for its highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World.

According to the attraction, Super Nintendo World will debut at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2023.

As part of the experience, guests will be able to “battle Team Bowser” as they compete in Mario Kart alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Universal Studios says that participants can collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup during the ride.

“From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Their journey begins as they enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom,” Nintendo described.

In addition, guests will be able to enjoy meet-and-greet opportunities with Mario and his iconic pals.

The venue will also feature themed eateries like “Toadstool Cafe” and “1-UP Factory.”

