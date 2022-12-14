Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court.

Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. She is being held on $75,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center after being arrested Sunday.

Malachi Garey, 20 and Elijah Warren, 20, both pleaded guilty to battery with the use of a deadly weapon on Nov. 7. They will be sentenced Dec. 19.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were dispatched to the Red Rock Casino on Sept. 11 around 11:21 p.m. for a report of two people being shot.

Investigators saw one of the victims bleeding. In one victim’s lap was an AR-15 pistol and two semi-automatic pistols. The firearms were removed.

The second victim exited the casino and told police she had been shot as well. Eventually, four other victims were discovered to have been in the car at the time of the shooting.

Another handgun was found in the backpack of a passenger. The victims told police the shooting occurred earlier near Pala Brea Drive and Villa Marella Street.

Police went there and discovered shell casings and a search of the victims’ car was done, finding three more handguns.

Through interviews, police learned of the following series of events:

Earlier that evening, messages to the group via the Snapchat app about a party. Ferree was also invited, but asked if the group could pick her up. Two of the victims drove to the area where Ferree requested to be picked up, but she did not show up, later she sent a message that her mother was not being cooperative.

The two victims returned to the spot and met with Ferree when two Black males came out of the bushes nearby and pointed handguns at them. The victims drove away after being shot and went to the casino for help.

Later, another interview with one of the victims led to the identification of “Tay-K” as Garey and “Eli” as Warren. They were also able to verify Garey as a suspect thanks to his Instagram account “Hitexh1313″.

Police found Warren’s residence was the housing complex where the shooting took place. One of the victims told police about a tattoo Ferree had, which helped identify her as a suspect.

When asked about the firearms in the car, one of the victims said “That’s how I roll,” and admitted none of the guns were loaded.

Ferree was eventually arrested at Warren’s house a few days later. During questioning, Ferree stated she knew Garey and Warren were in the bushes waiting as the victims arrived in the car.

As to the motive for the shooting, Farree told police she knew there was “beef” between Garey and one of the victims.

When interviewed, Warren initially lied about his whereabouts the day of the shooting but later said he did not know why Garey shot at the group before requesting an attorney.

Later, one of the victims was able to identify Garey as one of the shooters, with “1,000 percent” certainty. Garey was later arrested and told police Warren was the one with the alleged “beef” towards one of the victims and that the plan had been to rob the victims.

Both men denied being the one who fired shots.

Farree’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 29.

