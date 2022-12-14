ONLY ON FOX5: Surveillance captures delivery driver held at gunpoint, robbed near Mountains Edge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors said a routine delivery drop-off took a scary turn for one driver when dropping off a package in the Mountains Edge community and it was all caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

“From there you can see two young folks and cock the gun back,” said resident Edward Steele. “That alone is disturbing watching as a viewer, let alone being involved.”

Neighbors wake up to the ring notification on Wednesday morning seeing what they say is the disturbing video.

“My sense of safety has been stripped away,” said Steele.

Surveillance captures delivery driver held at gunpoint, robbed near Mountains Edge (Courtesy)

Neighbors said the two-armed suspects approached the amazon delivery driver, stole the car and drove off.

“You see them request for the keys and the driver tells them they are in there along with their pregnant wife,” said Steele.

Edward Steele who has lived in the Mountains Edge community for 10 years said he doesn’t feel safe in his own community anymore and is worried for his children’s safety.

“Seeing an armed robbery here I mean I don’t know how I can tell my wife, go ahead take our daughter out,” said Steele.

Other neighbors said they saw the two suspects walking around the area while dropping off their kids at a nearby school.

Metro police went door to door looking for more surveillance video and were able to locate the stolen car but have yet to catch the thieves.

Amazon said they are investigating the incident.

