New Year’s Eve fireworks to be launched from 8 Las Vegas Strip properties

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:13 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas will once again host “America’s Party” to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Although full details are set to be announced in a news conference Thursday morning, organizers behind Las Vegas’ iconic New Year’s Eve bash shared that the world-famous fireworks extravaganza will take place across eight Strip properties.

As part of the “America’s Party 2023″ event, a fireworks display will be laughed from the rooftops of eight resorts.

Organizers say the Strip locations taking part in the fireworks show include (from the south, heading north):

  • MGM Grand
  • Aria
  • Planet Hollywood
  • Caesars Palace
  • Treasure Island (TI)
  • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
  • Resorts World Las Vegas
  • The STRAT

FOX5 will stream Thursday’s news conference live on Facebook: Facebook.com/fox5vegas.

