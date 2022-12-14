New Year’s Eve fireworks to be launched from 8 Las Vegas Strip properties
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas will once again host “America’s Party” to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Although full details are set to be announced in a news conference Thursday morning, organizers behind Las Vegas’ iconic New Year’s Eve bash shared that the world-famous fireworks extravaganza will take place across eight Strip properties.
As part of the “America’s Party 2023″ event, a fireworks display will be laughed from the rooftops of eight resorts.
Organizers say the Strip locations taking part in the fireworks show include (from the south, heading north):
- MGM Grand
- Aria
- Planet Hollywood
- Caesars Palace
- Treasure Island (TI)
- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- The STRAT
