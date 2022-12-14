Nevada DETR to make improvements to unemployment insurance system

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced it will make changes to its unemployment insurance system.

The Board of Examiners approved to move to make filing for unemployment easier. DETR said the project is funded by $72 million coming from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan grant.

“The UI Modernization project kicking off soon is going to be a huge leap forward. This will make it significantly easier for eligible Nevadans to get paid the benefits they need. It will be a boost for businesses to track payments and claims. And it will make this work easier for staff,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said.

Today, the Board of Examiners approved the final contract to use federals dollars to update Nevada's antiquated unemployment system. I am grateful to the staff at DETR who are still working tirelessly to help ensure Nevadans are connected to their benefits. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 13, 2022

FAST will be the new system DETR has selected for unemployment filing. FAST has reportedly worked with several states on unemployment systems. DETR also hired project management consultant CSG to make sure all teams are working together and meeting deadlines on the project.

Don’t expect overnight change, however. DETR said the project is expected to take up to four years to move all information over to the new system and get it up and running.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.