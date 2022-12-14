Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road.

FOX5 has reached out to NV Energy to see what may have caused this outage.

The outage map shows power may be restored by 4 p.m.

