Las Vegas podcasters offer reward for information in Idaho college killings

FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home...
FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed, saying that person could have "critical information" about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area podcasters and former police are offering a reward for information in the deadly stabbings of four Idaho college students.

“The Problem Solver” hosts David Kohlmeier and Danny Minor are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for killing four University of Idaho students before Thanksgiving. According to police, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead in a home near the campus.

Minor, a retired police detective, said he is concerned too much time has passed without any significant leads on a suspect and hope the reward money encourages new information. Recently, police released images of a vehicle that was seen near the home at the time of the murders.

Anyone with information can go to www.thecrimesolver.com and leave a message. All information tips will be forwarded to the City of Moscow Police Department . Any tipster can remain anonymous. Call 1-833-TIPSCASH and speak to someone and share a tip.

