Las Vegas nonprofit brings awareness to child safety by providing free car seats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly crash, which claimed the lives of 2-year-old Rose and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer, is shedding new light on car seat safety for young kids.

While North Las Vegas police say the crash itself was likely caused by drunk driving and speeding they say both children were at higher risk because they weren’t buckled in correctly.

The executive director of Baby’s Bounty, a non-profit that provides clothing and gear for babies, says she sees a lot of parents who are using the wrong car seat for their kids.

Using the right seat reduces injury risk in crashes by 82 percent, according to the CDC.

Baby’s Bounty provides free car seats and information on how to install them correctly. The organization says there are a number of reasons why some children aren’t being properly buckled up.

“Sometimes they just don’t know what is appropriate, the right size, and sometimes they are just struggling in poverty and have the means to buy one, car seats went up 41 percent since Covid, so we know that inflation increasingly becomes a barrier for folks to provide for their infants,” said Kelly Maxwell of Baby’s Bounty.

If you are in need of a car seat or would like information on how to install one you can contact Baby’s Bounty here.

