Henderson City Council approves two land deals with Station Casinos for future development

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two major projects in Henderson will likely be moving forward following city council votes Tuesday night.

The city of Henderson will purchase the land off of Lake Mead parkway, where the now-demolished Fiesta Henderson Casino and Hotel used to sit. City council members approved using $32 million to close the deal with Station Casinos on the 35-acre plot of land.

The city plans to build an indoor multisport facility for youth sports. It’s something the city said the area needs.

“Almost immediately we’re going to go into a planning process, which will help us determine not only what that facility needs to look at feel like but what else is going to go on that property,” Henderson’s director of economic development and tourism Jared Smith said.

Smith said within the project they also want to replace some of the amenities that were lost when Fiesta shut down.

“We’d love to see restaurants pop up and shopping, which would be great for the people there in the sports facility as well as residents downtown and the east side,” Smith said.

Tuesday night city council also approved selling a 3.76-acre plot of land in Inspirada to Station Casinos for close to $2 million. The land is adjacent to a few dozen more acres Station Casinos owns. The company plans to build a new resort that will resemble Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch Resorts.

It’s not clear when construction will begin on that project.

Related to the land deal, the city council also approved eliminating a roundabout at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial parkway. People in the area complained that the intersection led to more traffic and safety issues.

The city of Henderson said the roundabout would fit the growth of the area until 2040, but they’re turning it into a roundabout now to plan ahead.

These votes were some of the last for Henderson’s mayor. Tuesday marked the last city council meeting for outgoing mayor Deborah March. Councilmember and mayor-elect Michelle Romero will take over in the new year.

