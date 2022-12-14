Forecast Outlook-12/14/22

Below average temperatures are forecast to continue for our area the next few days.

Beyond a a fast moving low that could bring breezes to our area by Thursday into Friday we will see plenty of sunshine the next few days.

High pressure will hold on right through the weekend and we are not expecting much of a break from the cool daytime highs as they will continue to trend a few degrees below normal,

By the middle of next week the daytime highs should start to move closer to where we should be at this time of the year.

Taking a long range look it appears a dry weather pattern will last through the Christmas holiday.

