Forecast Outlook-12/14/22

The cooler weather continues, but sunshine will close things out for the rest of the work week. A weaker disturbance dives south from Washington/Montana this evening which will setup a north breeze across the Las Vegas Valley Thursday. Winds speeds should remain under 25MPH.

High pressure will hold on right through the weekend and we are not expecting much of a break from the cool daytime highs as they will continue to trend a few degrees below normal.

By the middle of next week the daytime highs should start to move closer to where we should be at this time of the year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.