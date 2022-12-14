Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger

An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning...
An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.

The department posted the encounter on Twitter, saying while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation.

The department wants to send a message to all drivers: “don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Haley Ferree, Elijah Warren, Malachi Garey
Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington
Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0