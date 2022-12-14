Contest asks participants to name a snowplow in Minnesota

Snowplow
Snowplow(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Bianca Blueian
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have you always dreamed of naming a snowplow? We found the perfect opportunity for you!

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is taking submissions for the Name a Snowplow contest. Anyone is eligible to enter.

You have until this Friday.

There are a few rules; no vulgarity, no politically inspired names or other inappropriate language.

Mndot staff will review all entries and select up to 50 finalists for the public voting round in January 2023.

You can send your submission right here.

