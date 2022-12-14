‘Bugs Bunny at the Symphony’ coming to Smith Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With an evening performance nearly sold-out, the Las Vegas Philharmonic has announced that a second show will be added to its “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” performances.

According to a news release, “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” joins forces with the Las Vegas Philharmonic “to bring classic Looney Tunes nostalgia to The Smith Center’s stage.”

The group says “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” will pair 16 iconic “Looney Tunes” projected on screen, while their original classically-infused Carl Stalling scores are played live by The Las Vegas Philharmonic, conducted by Daugherty.

While “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” has been held at venues across the country, this will mark the first time it will be performed in Las Vegas.

The additional matinee performance will be offered at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Organizers say it “engages audiences of all ages.”

According to the release, “‘Bugs Bunny at the Symphony’s’ Las Vegas performances will allow guests to reminisce on the good times and create new memories with”:

Sixteen iconic Looney Tunes projected on the big screen, including What’s Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, and Corny Concerto, while their exhilarating original scores are played live by the Las Vegas Philharmonic

A “Looney Tunes Carnival” experience before and after the show, with roaming Warner Bros. characters, an animation art exhibition, and photo opportunities in The Smith Center lobby

Visits with animation artists from Chuck Jones Center for Creativity

The release notes that Warner Bros. Presents “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” is a 125-minute show with one 20-minute intermission. Tickets begin at $21 for the concert, which will be performed at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall.

For more information, visit: https://lvphil.org/events/.

