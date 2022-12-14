Bail set at $15K for ex-DOE official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday set bail at $15,000 for a former Department of Energy official who is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Samuel Brinton, 35, was processed at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday morning for a warrant that stems from a luggage theft at Harry Reid International earlier this year.

According to police, the incident occurred July 6. LVMPD says a passenger reported a bag stolen from baggage claim.

Las Vegas police say that through the investigation, it was determined that Brinton was a suspect in the case.

Brinton is facing grand larceny charges (theft valued between $1,200 but less than $5,000), according to police.

Brinton was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. However, a spokesperson for the DOE issued a statement to Fox News this week stating that Brinton was no longer with the department.

Brinton is also accused of stealing luggage at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16.

