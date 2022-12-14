Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas planning $7.5M in upgrades

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium is planning some major upgrades in the upcoming year.

According to the Stadium Authority Capital Budget Proposal, Allegiant Stadium will be subject to $7.5 million in improvement projects.

Proposed projects include an exterior misting system, estimated at $1.3 million, and gate canopy expansion, estimated at $3.5 million. Those projects could help keep guests cool as they wait to enter Allegiant Stadium for various events.

Some of the items on the 15 item list include:

Exterior bollards -- $150,000

Parking lot fiber -- $459,000

Field protection -- $258,000

Mobile vehicle barriers -- $393,000

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.