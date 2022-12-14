Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas planning $7.5M in upgrades

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. This general view looks west from the east. The stadium is located just west of Interstate I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium is planning some major upgrades in the upcoming year.

According to the Stadium Authority Capital Budget Proposal, Allegiant Stadium will be subject to $7.5 million in improvement projects.

Proposed projects include an exterior misting system, estimated at $1.3 million, and gate canopy expansion, estimated at $3.5 million. Those projects could help keep guests cool as they wait to enter Allegiant Stadium for various events.

Some of the items on the 15 item list include:

  • Exterior bollards -- $150,000
  • Parking lot fiber -- $459,000
  • Field protection -- $258,000
  • Mobile vehicle barriers -- $393,000

