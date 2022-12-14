3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash multi-vehicle Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
Police had initially said two people were hospitalized. However, later updated to say that three were updated and all had non-life-threatening injuries.
Bonanza and Lamb was closed in all directions while police investigated.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.