3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

2 hospitalized after crash Wednesday morning in northeast Las Vegas(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash multi-vehicle Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police had initially said two people were hospitalized. However, later updated to say that three were updated and all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Bonanza and Lamb was closed in all directions while police investigated.

