Recreation fees to increase at Red Rock Canyon starting Jan. 1

This May 6, 2006 file photo shows two cyclists riding along the 13-mile-long scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Nevada. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:29 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will soon cost you a little more money.

According to a news release, starting Jan. 1, recreation fees to visit the area will increase.

According to the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, the fee increase will bring prices for passenger vehicles to $20 , $8 for bicycles, $25 for individual campsites, $12 for walk-in campsites and $80 for group campsites.

The release also notes that the fee for a Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will increase to $50 per year.

However, according to the BLM, Fees will not increase for pedestrians and motorcycles.

“The core basis of an adjustment in the recreation fees is to ensure the Bureau of Land Management meets its conservation, recreation, public enjoyment and visitor experience management goals for present and future generations identified in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Resource Management Plan and Record of Decision,” said Boris Poff, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Manager.

The group says that the recreation fee charged for the area’s 13-Mile Scenic Drive was last increased in 2018. “Since that time, BLM has added amenities, activities and services to improve visitor experiences,” the release says.

For more information, visit: https://www.blm.gov/site-page/RRCNCA.

