Police looking for man accused of robbing Henderson casino cage Monday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of robbing a casino cage Monday night.

According to Henderson police, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Paseo Verde Parkway in reference to a robbery that had just occurred within the business.

Henderson police say that the preliminary information is that a Black male adult entered the business and demanded cash from a cage employee. Authorities say that the suspect did not produce a firearm during the incident.

Henderson police say the suspect fled the business in a dark colored Ford passenger vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect was still outstanding.

There were no reported injuries during the incident and it remains under investigation, according to police.

When reached via email Tuesday, Station Casinos did not have any further comment to provide.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.