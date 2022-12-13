NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “What’s going on with the energy?” asks David Bouse, an NV Energy Customer. “Why does the energy bill keep kicking in? Why does it keep ticking up?”

That ticking up has Bouse ticked off.

He says he noticed the unexplainable increase beginning in October. He provided us with a current October bill and one that dates to last year. In 2021 he paid $238.00. Fair enough he says. But in October of this year his bill is now $281.00.

The head scratcher? He used 8 percent less energy than last October.

“On the “21″ bill I paid, my daily average watts was 66.9, which I paid $238.00,” says Bouse. “This year in ‘22, my average kilowatt was 61.4 less. But I paid $281.00. That’s a 40-some odd dollar increase.”

Bouse says that while there are two more days in the billing month than in October 2021, he’s having trouble with the math. As are many NV Energy Customers. They’ve sent us their recent bills.

One woman says it’s an 85 percent increase where her bill went up $200.00 dollars. Practically a car payment she says.

And another bill, a $140.00 dollar increase over a one year period.

No one we talked to has increased their usage, they say, which would warrant such an increase. One woman told us she could not put up Christmas lights this year.

“We have seen bills increase 25 and 30 percent this year just based on natural gas prices,” says Jennifer Schuricht, NV Energy Corporate Communications.

Schuricht says NV Energy is paying more for natural gas and simply passing the cost on to customers. But she admits a $200.00 dollar increase in a power bill is surprising.

Bouse says customers aren’t just surprised, they are helpless.

“There is literally nothing I can do about it,” says Bouse. “If I want to keep electricity on, I have to give them the money they are asking for.”

