North Las Vegas police investigate fatal 5-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving five vehicles on Tuesday morning.

According to NLVPD, officers responded just after 6 a.m. to a report of a five-vehicle crash at Civic Center and Owens.

Police say multiple medical personnel units were called and one person was pronounced deceased on scene.

NLVPD advised that the intersection was closed during the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

