Neighbors speak out after 2 children killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two children were killed in a suspected DUI crash Sunday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

It was a sight no neighbor wants to see from their own backyard, especially for nearby resident Davis Mallory.

“The first thing you can see is a terrible accident and there is a fatality,” Mallory said. “I came out here to my backyard like I am right now, and I am seeing the yellow tape.”

North Las Vegas police said a woman driving a van traveling northbound on Scott Robinson near Lone Mountain sideswiped trees a light pole and a wall before crashing head on into a palm tree.

Glass, tire marks and scrapings on the wall can still be seen from the crash at the scene.

“I was just leaving the house and I probably could’ve seen this in my rearview mirror, because by the time I got there to the stop sign, I got a phone call and my wife thought it was me in the accident,” Mallory said.

Police said neither of the two young children inside of the van were properly buckled. One of the girls died at the scene and the second died at UMC.

“The baby had to have been one or two years old,” said Mallory. “That is really, really, really young. He didn’t have a chance.”

Mallory said this is not the first time someone has crashed or sped through the residential area.

“This is a very dangerous turn right here,” said Mallory. “I have already seen at least four or five cars hit that same tree right here.”

The driver and another passenger, both women, are in serious condition. The driver is a family member to the two girls that were killed, according to police.

Police said speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

“I just want to say everybody be safe,” Mallory said. “Slow down. Buckle your kids and put the alcohol to the side or wait before you start driving again.”

