NDOT working to make it easier to see lane dividing lines on US 95

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some drivers on southbound 95 in the Charleston area report having some trouble seeing lines for lanes of traffic, which may cause them to drift on the highway. And NDOT officials say when the sun comes up, the glare from the sun may compound the issue. NDOT says some of the lane markings from a work zone back to the main road markings may not be as bright for drivers to see.

NDOT says it is working with a contractor to quickly resolve the issue.

“They’re going to put down some raised pavement markers. You’ve seen them everywhere. They look like little turtle dividers. They’re trying to get those done tomorrow (Tuesday) night. So, the good news is, we will have this taken care of less than a week after it was first brought to our attention,” said NDOT Public Information Office Justin Hopkins.

Hopkins says NDOT has seen this before in other areas and NDOT works to be proactive and get on top of lane markings before there are any issues.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.