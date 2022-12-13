Meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Thursday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales at an event Thursday in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the free event will be held from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. this Thursday at The Arena at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.

As part of the festivities, the South Point says guests 21+ can enjoy free Budweiser. The event will also feature free hot chocolate, holiday music performed by Wes Winters, a special appearance by Santa and unique photo opportunities with the Clydesdales.

The South Point is located at 9777 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.