Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley.

Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.

According to a news release, the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site that is located between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane.

According to the church, plans for the new temple call for a three-story facility that will be comprised of approximately 87,000 square feet.

The church notes that this will be the city’s second temple, with the original Las Vegas Nevada Temple having been in operation since Dec. 1989.

The church says that Nevada is home to more than 182,000 Latter-day Saints in over 360 congregations. The first Latter-day Saints in the Silver State arrived in 1852, according to the release.

According to the church, design details for the temple are still being developed and groundbreaking dates will be announced at a later time.

