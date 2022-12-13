Las Vegas police ask public for help finding endangered missing adult

Madeline Haferkamp
Madeline Haferkamp(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail is asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered woman.

Madeline Haferkamp, 73, was last seen Nov. 25 at 4:45 a.m. near the 5500 block of Bisset Ave. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

Anyone with information regarding Haferkamp and her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

