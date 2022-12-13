It may not feel like winter in Hawaii, but it’s snowing atop Mauna Kea!

The summit of Mauna Kea saw snow on Tuesday morning.
The summit of Mauna Kea saw snow on Tuesday morning.(Hawaii EMA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:32 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island.

Snow and ice have prompted officials to close off Mauna Kea Access Road to the public on Tuesday.

Web cams from the summit of Mauna Kea showed the snowy conditions and icicles.

According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center, it was about 31 degrees Farenheit with winds of 26 mph.

No weather alerts have been issued yet.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Coroner IDs 2 young children killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal 5-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Police looking for man accused of robbing Henderson casino cage Monday night
Madeline Haferkamp
Las Vegas police ask public for help finding endangered missing adult
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point
Meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Thursday in Las Vegas