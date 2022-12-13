Hawaii resident hits $337K Pai Gow jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor had a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a massive jackpot while playing Pai Gow Poker in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Boyd Gaming, the Hawaii resident, identified only as John A., hit a jackpot worth $337,654 while playing Pai Gow at The California Hotel & Casino.

Boyd Gaming says the guest hit a seven-card straight flush (four to 10 of spades with a joker) to win the massive progressive jackpot.

