Golden Knights owner acquires Premier League soccer team

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:15 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team, has completed the acquisition of a Premier League soccer team.

According to a news release, Foley, Cannae Holdings and “select limited partners” announced on Tuesday that they have acquired AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League from previous owner Maxim Demin.

The transaction has received all necessary approvals from the Premier League, the release notes.

As part of the agreement, Foley will lead the partnership known as Black Knight Football Club and serves as AFC Bournemouth’s General Partner.

According to the release, the minority ownership group is led by actor, director and producer Michael B. Jordan and Nullah Sarker of The Players Tribune and Davis Cup. The acquisition of AFC Bournemouth will mark Jordan’s first venture into professional sports ownership.

“I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team,” Foley said. “We will move forward with an ‘Always Advance, Never Retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavors. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed.”

The release notes that Foley attended the Cherries’ October victory over Leicester City and has also purchased a home in Bournemouth. Foley intends to return to Bournemouth following the World Cup break and will attend the next home match, Dec. 31 against Crystal Palace.

