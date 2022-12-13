Forecast Outlook-12/13/2022

Morning low temperatures are back into the 30s around the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning. We got to see a light dusting of snow across Mt. Charleston early this morning but the clouds and showers quickly cleared out. Tuesday will feature a fair amount of sunshine with only a few high clouds passing through at times. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 50°.

We’ll see more sun than cloud cover Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures holding around 50°. A low-pressure system moves into the area this weekend, spreading in more cloud cover for Saturday. The forecast high is at 49° with a slight shower chance later in the evening into early Sunday.

A slight shower chance remains in the forecast for Sunday with highs holding around 50°. Unlike this past weekend, the wind stays light and we’re only looking at the potential for a few isolated showers. The rain is not looking widespread.

