DOE official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport fired

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage, including during an incident in Las Vegas, was fired from the department.

Sam Brinton is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport on July 6, according to court records. A warrant was issued for Brinton on Dec. 8 for a charge of grand larceny, with value of the item between $1,200 and $5,000.

Brinton was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. Brinton is non-binary and is also an LGBTQ+ activist.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a DOE spokesperson said via email to Fox News. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Brinton is also accused of stealing luggage at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16.

