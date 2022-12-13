Coroner IDs 2 young children killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the two young children who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas.

According to the coroner’s office, the child who was pronounced deceased on scene was identified as Rose Wilmer, 2. The child who was died at UMC was identified by the coroner’s office as Taylor Wilmer, 3.

The coroner’s office says that the cause and manner of death for both girls are still pending.

According to police, officers responded to the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Boulevard at about 9:16 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

NLVPD said that the preliminary investigation indicates that a silver Honda van was traveling northbound on Scott Robinson from Lone Mountain when the driver failed to maintain the lane and sideswiped trees, a light pole, a wall and then struck a large palm tree head on.

Police said the two juveniles were not wearing proper protective restraints. “Due to the improper restraints, it resulted in one toddler being decapitated,” according to police.

North Las Vegas police have noted that speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

The two adults in the vehicle, including the female driver who is believed to be in her 20s, were transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-2133. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stopped by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

“The NLVPD urges parents, caregivers, and anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight. We would also like to remind the public of the dangers of driving while impaired and how dangerous it can be,” police added in a news release.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.