15 displaced in separate Las Vegas valley fires in less than 24 hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine people were displaced from an electrical fire that sparked at a southwest valley apartment complex, Sunday evening. It’s the second fire from electrical issues at the same building in 15 months.

A young boy’s room is now in shambles from the fire that started from an electrical short in the wall.

“This whole unit here has no electric,” fire victim Dina Grey said. “We have water damage and smoke damage. We can’t stay in the house. My grandson doesn’t want to live here because he’s afraid.”

Grey lives at the home with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. They only moved back in about six months ago after a nearly identical fire. She said they want answers on why it happened again.

As Grey’s family was cleaning up from their devastating fire, a home on Van Wagenen Street in Henderson burst into flames early Monday afternoon.

The family of six tried to salvage anything that wasn’t burned but believed they lost nearly everything.

The mom told FOX5 she was picking up her child from school and when she returned, just 15 minutes later, firefighters were already battling the flames. They don’t know what started the fire.

Fire officials say this time of year is the most common for house fires. It can start from space heaters that catch blankets, curtains, furniture or clothes on fire.

if you’re using a fireplace, make sure the damper is open.

With Christmas trees now up, fire officials said to be aware of candles and heaters that are too close to the branches.

It’s far from the holiday season these families envisioned.

“[My grandson’s] not going to have a Christmas here, because we can’t get back in there,” Grey said.

No one was injured in either of the fires.

