Suspect arrested in death of man found fatally stabbed near Las Vegas dumpster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to another man who was found stabbed to death on Dec. 3, according to authorities on Monday.

Joshua Billings, 27, was located and arrested in the 1000 block of North Pecos Road and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 8. He is being held without bond after his initial appearance in court Friday.

LVMPD previously reported officers were called to the alley at 1300 Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway, around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Police found an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds near a dumpster in the area. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Marcos Rocha, 30, from Las Vegas. He died from sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Billings next appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday.

LVMPD urges anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

