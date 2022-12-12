North Las Vegas police investigate after man found with blunt force trauma at intersection

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with blunt force trauma at an intersection last week.

According to NLVPD, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street.

Police said that arriving officers located a male adult suffering from blunt force trauma. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to University Medical Center where the male succumbed to his injuries, NLVPD says.

No additional information was provided. However, authorities say that it’s ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it develops.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

