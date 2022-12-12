Martin Short, Steve Martin announce 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the...
Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Al Seib/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Al Seib | Al Seib/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:22 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary comedy duo Martin Short and Steve Martin have announced a return to Las Vegas with a two-show run next September.

According to a news release, following their sold-out performances in June 2022, Martin Short and Steve Martin will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a two-night engagement in fall of 2023.

The release says the duo will bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to the Wynn on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Martin and Short will be joined by special guests Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko for both performances, the release says.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lee Canyon welcomes 11 inches of fresh snow from Sunday’s storm
Lee Canyon welcomes 11 inches of fresh snow from Sunday’s storm
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
Gas pump generic
Las Vegas average gas price falls 23 cents per gallon in last week, GasBuddy says