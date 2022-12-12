Martin Short, Steve Martin announce 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary comedy duo Martin Short and Steve Martin have announced a return to Las Vegas with a two-show run next September.

According to a news release, following their sold-out performances in June 2022, Martin Short and Steve Martin will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a two-night engagement in fall of 2023.

The release says the duo will bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to the Wynn on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Martin and Short will be joined by special guests Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko for both performances, the release says.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

