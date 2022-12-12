Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.

The collision happened when the right tires of the truck ran over the blanket and the man. He was taken to the Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center by ambulance and remains in critical condition. His identity has not been released as of publication.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and did not show signs of impairment. The incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.